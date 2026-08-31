Kathmandu, The devastating floods in Nepal that swept through the Bhotekoshi–Trishuli corridor were triggered by a massive ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas, not by conventional rainfall, according to a preliminary report by Nepalese scientists.

Nepal floods triggered by ice-rock avalanche: Nepalese scientists

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The report, commissioned by the Nepal Environment Society , was released on Sunday.

The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 903, authorities said on Monday, with bodies continuing to be recovered.

Deep Dive What triggered the recent floods in Nepal according to the preliminary report by scientists? The floods in Nepal were triggered by a massive ice-rock avalanche in the high Himalayas, not by conventional rainfall. Why did Nepalese officials request better early warning systems from China before the floods? Nepalese officials expressed the need for timely information regarding early movements of glaciers to prevent disasters like the recent floods. How did the ice-rock avalanche contribute to the flood impact in Nepal on August 26? The ice-rock mass fell from around 5,200 meters, creating a debris-laden flood that swept through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, devastating towns and causing significant damage.

The study found that a huge mass of ice, rock and debris fell from around 5,200 metres in the Langtang–Lirung area of Rasuwa and entered the Lhende River. The surge then travelled downstream through the Bhotekoshi and into the Trishuli, generating a powerful debris-laden flood, My Republica reported.

The disaster devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.

The study concluded that the disaster was not caused by a glacial lake outburst flood .

The researchers analysed satellite imagery, hydrological and meteorological data, terrain characteristics and changes in elevation and slope along the river system. No evidence of a GLOF, the report added.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the study, the ice-rock mass began falling from the northern part of Langtang–Lirung at around 8:37 am Wednesday. It descended steep terrain from about 5,200 metres before reaching the Lhende River at around 2,930 metres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the study, the ice-rock mass began falling from the northern part of Langtang–Lirung at around 8:37 am Wednesday. It descended steep terrain from about 5,200 metres before reaching the Lhende River at around 2,930 metres. {{/usCountry}}

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Satellite images showed major geographical changes across about 10 square kilometres, while a section of glacier covering approximately 0.56 square kilometres had broken away.

However, experts said further field investigation is needed to establish the precise geological mechanism, the contribution of melting ice and whether the river was temporarily blocked upstream.

The study found that the ice-rock mass travelled about 22 kilometres to Rasuwagadhi in just over seven minutes, reaching an estimated average speed of 46.3 metres per second, or 167 kilometres per hour, it said.

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Its speed fell to around 73 kilometres per hour between Rasuwagadhi and Betrabati and to about 22 kilometres per hour further downstream. Despite slowing, the flow continued carrying huge quantities of rock, sediment and soil, the report added.

The study also found that the river's level and flow in the Rasuwagadhi and Syafrubesi areas declined several hours before the flood arrived.

At Rasuwagadhi, the average water level fell between 5 am and 8 am, while the flow at Syafrubesi began declining around 7 am.

The study also found no evidence of exceptionally heavy rainfall in the upper watershed that day, weakening the assumption that the disaster was caused solely by extreme rainfall or a cloudburst.

The disaster also caused extensive damage to hydropower infrastructure. Citing preliminary Nepal Electricity Authority data, the study said 13 hydropower projects and one solar project were affected, taking around 431 MW of generation capacity out of the system.

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Citing a preliminary government assessment, the study estimated economic losses at around ₹3 trillion, although detailed sector-wise assessments are still underway.

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