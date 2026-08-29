Rain-like effect, water-filled passages: First visuals emerge from Nepal tunnels where several remain trapped

Following the flash floods in Nepal, several people remain stuck in tunnels, with rescue operations to extract them underway. Recent visuals which have emerged from one of these sites in Rasuwa show the inside of a tunnel where at least six people remain trapped.

At least 934 known people were reported missing in the region last night.

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There are several such tunnels located in Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, owing to hydropower projects at the site. At least 934 known people were reported missing in the region last night, of which at least 361 have been rescued, at the time of reporting.

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{{^usCountry}} However, there are 11 hydropower sites in these districts, of which five remain under construction. Each such site may have multiple tunnels, which increases chances that the actual number of people stranded may be more. Those trapped are from Nepal, India, China, South Korea, and Germany, according to survivors who spoke to HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, there are 11 hydropower sites in these districts, of which five remain under construction. Each such site may have multiple tunnels, which increases chances that the actual number of people stranded may be more. Those trapped are from Nepal, India, China, South Korea, and Germany, according to survivors who spoke to HT. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What efforts are being made to rescue people trapped in the tunnels in Nepal? Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams of rescuers navigating through the tunnels to locate and free those trapped. India has also sent a team of tunneling experts to assist in these efforts. Why are there so many people reported as missing in the hydropower project areas of Nepal? The significant number of missing persons is attributed to the flash floods affecting multiple hydropower sites, many of which are under construction and may have unregistered workers on site. How did the recent floods in Nepal impact hydropower project operations? The floods severely damaged multiple hydropower projects, leading to significant numbers of workers being trapped or going missing as the infrastructure was overwhelmed by the deluge.

Also Read | Over 900 people trapped or missing across 11 hydropower sites after Nepal floods

What do the visuals show?

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The video captures visuals from inside one of these tunnels. In the particular tunnel, which is around 250 m in length, at least six people remain trapped. The team of rescuers had managed to reach at least 130 m at the time of publishing of this article.

In the video, one of the rescuers is seen standing inside the tunnel, with torch lights visible. Further, water is seen seemingly leaking from the walls, creating a rain-like effect inside the tunnel. Other photographs and videos show the team of rescuers trying to navigate their way through the tunnels, and the site where these are located.

India sends team of tunneling experts

Meanwhile, India has sent a team of tunneling experts to Nepal to aid rescue efforts, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. This comes amid Nepal government denying help from foreign countries saying that its security agencies are capable of handling the rescue operation.

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At least 626 people have been confirmed dead in Nepal following the disaster, while 2,426 people remain unaccounted for.

“The main thing is that in one place where there is a hydroelectric project, there could be possibility of people who may be a tunnel. So, we are sending a team to help with the experts in tunneling,” Jaishankar said, adding that 85 Indians were rescued in Nepal on Friday. He said 315 still remain out of contact.

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Also Read | 'Flood was just 100m away, God helped': Rescued Indian pilgrim recalls Nepal flood horror

Jaishankar said that India had given Nepal “a range of support offers”, which Kathmandu is evaluating. However, he said India was sending bridges which “can be quickly put together along with a team.”

“There may be some medical teams also going out there. If they require NDRF people to go, we will send them,” Jaishankar said, adding that two planes of relief materials had already been sent and a third one would be sent later in the day.

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At least 626 people have been confirmed dead in Nepal following the disaster, while 2,426 people remain unaccounted for. This includes hundreds of foreign nationals from India, Malaysia, Australia and the US, Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said in a post on X.

(With inputs from Prawesh Lama)