Air hostess onboard crashed Nepal plane was a TikToker. Her video is viral

Days after the ill-fated Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Nepal's Pokhara, a TikTok video of an air hostess on board the ill-fated aircraft posing at the camera is doing rounds on social media platforms. Oshin Ale Magar, who was also a popular TikToker, died on Sunday along with 71 other people onboard the Yeti Airlines plane that fell into the river gorge while landing at the new Pokhara airport.

Oshin was among the four cabin crew members onboard the flight. A Twitter user named Deep Ahlawat shared her video with a caption that read: “Live life to the fullest as long as you are alive because death is unexpected!”

The video has garnered more than 10,000 views and several retweets. There was an outpour of condolences in the comments. “No one knows what happen next in life,” said one user replying to the video.

Oshin had left her house that day against the wish of her father, who wanted her to stay at home to celebrate the Maghe Sankranti festival with her family. Speaking to news agency PTI, Mohan Ale Magar, a retired Indian Army personnel, said he told his daughter not to go to work on a special day. However, she insisted on completing two flights and promised to return from Pokhara after work, he said.

Oshin had been working with Yeti Airlines for two years. Originally from Madi in Chitwan, she was living in Kathmandu after starting her job. Her parents were staying with her for the last six months.

Oshin got married two years ago and her husband is currently in the UK. Her parents reached Pokhara on Monday to identify the body of their daughter, the PTI report said.