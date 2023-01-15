Pokhara air crash Nepal's worst aviation accident in 30 years

At least 67 people were killed when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, country's worst air crash in three decades. As rescue operations continue after the plane carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu went down, in videos shared widely on social media broken sections of the aircraft were seen.

"We have sent 31 bodies to the hospital and are still taking out 33 bodies from the gorge," a police official told new agency Reuters, adding that rescue workers were having difficulty reaching the site which was located in a gorge between two hills near Pokhara's airport.

Passengers also included five Indians, four Russians and one Irish, two South Korean, one Australian, one French and one Argentine national, Reuters reported while flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said on Twitter the Yeti Airlines aircraft was 15 years old.

The crash is Nepal's deadliest since 1992, data from the Aviation Safety Network showed. In 1992, a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside near Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.

Nepal's government set up a panel to investigate the cause of the crash and it is expected to report within 45 days, the finance minister, Bishnu Paudel said.

At least 309 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal. Earlier, the European Union banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.

