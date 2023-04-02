Nepal's newly-elected President Ramchandra Paudel hospitalised: Report

Newly elected Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has been admitted to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu's Maharajgunj after he complained of stomach pain.

Newly elected Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel. (Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the official statement from the hospital, Paudel complained about stomach ache, after which he was brought to the hospital.

"He was admitted to the hospital late on Saturday, and is under observation," the hospital authorities said.

Two weeks ago only, Senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as the President of Nepal.

Paudel secured 33,802 electoral votes while his rival Subash Chandra Nembwang secured 15,518 electoral votes, according to Nepal's Election Commission.

Further, according to Nepal's Election Commission, 313 members of the federal parliament took part in the voting while 518 members from the provincial assemblies also participated in the electoral process to pick the next president.

The voting took place at Nepal's Parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu. The Election Commission in the Himalayan nation had set up two separate polling stations for federal parliamentarians and the Province Assembly members at the Hall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lawmakers from all provinces arrived in Kathmandu for the election. A total of 884 members make up the Electoral College, including 275 members of the House of Representatives, 59 of the National Assembly and 550 of the seven provincial assemblies.

Paudel was supported by eight parties while Subash Chandra Nembang, the sole candidate from CPN-UML, was tipped to be backed by independent lawmakers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON