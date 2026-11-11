Netanyahu says national unity government still possible day after accusing Arab lawmakers of supporting ‘terrorism’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that the formation of a national unity government was still possible, a day after accusing Arab lawmakers of supporting "terrorism" and seeking Israel's "destruction" in a speech in the Knesset, The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu says that he will “continue to reach out” to potential coalition partners. (REUTERS)

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Speaking to reporters in the Knesset premises, Netanyahu struck a different tone from his remarks a day earlier, reiterating his call for political unity amid the ongoing government-formation process.

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"Yesterday I said why a national unity government is necessary. Today I want to say why it's possible," Netanyahu told reporters.

Deep Dive Why did Netanyahu say a national unity government was still possible? He said Israelis had united during critical moments, including the Knesset swearing-in and the past three years of war. He described unity as necessary to address the country’s challenges and opportunities. Which parties did Netanyahu want included in his proposed unity government? His proposal called for parties from the change bloc to join his outgoing coalition. That coalition included Likud, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit and ultra-Orthodox parties. Why is Israel facing a government-formation deadlock? The October 27 election produced a hung Knesset, with neither major bloc securing the 61 seats needed for a majority. President Isaac Herzog gave Netanyahu’s rival, Gadi Eisenkot, the mandate to try to form the next government.

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He said Israel had demonstrated its ability to unite during critical moments, adding that the country was once again facing such a situation.

"It is possible because this nation knows how to come together at moments of truth," he said, describing national unity as "the call of the hour" and the will of the majority.

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{{^usCountry}} Netanyahu cited the Knesset's swearing-in ceremony and the past three years of war as examples of people from different political and ideological backgrounds coming together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netanyahu cited the Knesset's swearing-in ceremony and the past three years of war as examples of people from different political and ideological backgrounds coming together. {{/usCountry}}

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"Religious and secular, left and right, simply stood and fought together shoulder to shoulder," he said.

The Israeli prime minister also said he would continue reaching out to potential coalition partners, adding that the country faced significant challenges as well as opportunities.

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"I can't tell you everything that I know, but there are enough people who know what massive challenges and what massive opportunities we have," he said.

Netanyahu's national unity government pitch

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Netanyahu's latest remarks came four days after he called on parties belonging to the so-called change bloc to join a national unity government alongside parties from his outgoing coalition.

According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu had warned against forming a government with Arab parties, which he has described as supporters of terrorism, arguing that such an arrangement would threaten Israel's future.

However, his proposal for a unity government would also reportedly require the inclusion of all his previous coalition allies, including the ultranationalist Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit factions, as well as the ultra-Orthodox parties and his Likud party.

Netanyahu has not specified who should lead the proposed national unity government.

Israel government formation deadlock

The political developments come amid a deadlock following Israel's October 27 parliamentary elections, which resulted in a hung Knesset, with neither major political bloc securing the 61 seats required for a majority in the 120-member legislature.

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President Isaac Herzog has reportedly given Netanyahu's political rival, Gadi Eisenkot, the mandate to form the next government.