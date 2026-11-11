Netanyahu’s wife gets into shouting match with former PM Bennett during Knesset speech

Tense scenes occurred inside the Israeli parliament as newly elected members were sworn in on Tuesday, involving a heated exchange between Sara Netanyahu and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's impassioned speech in the Knesset. Israeli opposition leader Naftali Bennett (L) and Sara Netanyahu (R) faced off in the Knesset during caretaker PM Benjamin Netanyahu's speech. (Agencies) Retired general Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's main rival, submitted several bills in the Knesset that proposed greater scrutiny of the PM's handling of events leading to and after the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023 and rolling back some of his most controversial legislations, including one that limited the powers of the judiciary. Eisenkot, who received the mandate to form the next Israeli government after securing the support of 67 lawmakers, pledged to reverse many of the previous government's policies. His Yashar Party also announced that it had secured enough signatures to hold a vote on replacing Netanyahu-backed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.

Deep Dive What triggered Sara Netanyahu’s heated exchange with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset? Why was Netanyahu criticizing the Joint List and Ra'am during his Knesset speech? What happens next after the confrontation in the Knesset?

Also Read | 'Shame!': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condemns bid to form 'dangerous government' with Ra'am, Joint List Netanyahu attacks Arab parties Netanyahu, who will remain as Israel's caretaker Prime Minister until a new government is formed, launched a sharp attack on Arab parties, the Joint List and Ra'am, who could potentially ally with Eisenkot's opposition bloc to form a new government. He called it "shameful" and "forbidden" to form a "dangerous government" reliant on Arab-majority parties, labelling them as "terror supporters." "To those who are thinking of establishing a government with these people, I say: Are you prepared to be dependent on those whose purpose is the destruction of the Jewish state? You would place the fate of our country into their hands?" he was quoted as saying by the Washington Post. Also Read | 'Hamas disarmament non-negotiable for reconstruction': Israel backs Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza Sara Netanyahu confronts Bennett Netanyahu also called for an investigation into allegations that Qatar has spent "big money" to boost Arab voter turnout in the October elections. At this point, opposition leader Naftali Bennett interrupted his speech, questioning why he did not label Qatar an enemy of Israel. "What about a State Commission of Inquiry (into October 7)? Why don’t you declare Qatar an enemy state? What about your Qatari advisers?" Bennett said, referring to allegations that two of Netanyahu’s advisers had been paid to promote Qatari interests while working in the Prime Minister’s Office.

🇮🇱 WATCH: Sara Netanyahu gets into a HEATED shouting match with Naftali Bennett while her husband is speaking in parliament. Bennett interrupted Netanyahu's speech, demanding answers about his advisers' alleged Qatar ties and the October 7 investigation. Sara wasn't having it. She started shouting back at Bennett from her seat. Netanyahu was calling for NATIONAL UNITY. His wife and his political rival were arguing right in front of him. Not exactly the unity he had in mind. Writer: Oliver https://t.co/lDT1p6GKAs — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 10, 2026