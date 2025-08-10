Netanyahu vows to 'complete the job' against Hamas as Gaza death toll mounts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended plans for a new military push into Gaza, declaring that Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas,” as fresh violence left dozens of Palestinians dead and international criticism of Israel’s war strategy deepened. Palestinians walk along a street near war-damaged buildings along the shore in Gaza City.(AFP)

Speaking to foreign media in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said his upcoming offensive would target Hamas’ last two strongholds in Gaza. “Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza,” he said, rejecting accusations that Israel seeks permanent control of the territory. He described the objectives as demilitarizing Gaza, ensuring “overriding security control” by Israel, and placing governance in the hands of a non-Israeli civilian administration.

The prime minister dismissed what he called a “global campaign of lies” about Israel’s conduct and said there was a “fairly short timetable” for the next steps. He also ordered the military to allow more foreign journalists into Gaza — a notable change from the strict media restrictions that have been in place.

Netanyahu again blamed Hamas for Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, citing the group’s refusal to lay down arms and accusing it of using civilians as shields.

Aid-seeking Palestinians killed

Even as Netanyahu spoke, hospitals in Gaza reported at least 26 Palestinians killed while trying to obtain food and other aid. Witnesses and medical staff said victims died along aid convoy routes and at privately run distribution sites.

Nasser Hospital reported that ten people were killed near the Morag corridor between Rafah and Khan Younis. In northern Gaza, six others died near the Zikim crossing, according to the Gaza Health Ministry and Shifa Hospital.

In central Gaza, witnesses said Israeli gunfire hit crowds at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) site after warning shots were fired into the air. Four people were killed, according to Awda Hospital. The Israeli military denied any involvement, and GHF said the incidents appeared to stem from looting attempts near aid convoys.

Seven more Palestinians were killed in separate airstrikes, including two children, hospitals reported. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

Famine and malnutrition deaths climb

Gaza’s health officials said two more children died of malnutrition-related causes on Saturday, bringing the war’s child hunger death toll to 100. Another 117 adults have died of similar causes since late June. The territory’s overall war death toll now stands at 61,400, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, which says about half of the victims are women and children.

Growing opposition inside Israel

Netanyahu’s plans to seize Gaza City have fueled protests in Israel, with tens of thousands rallying in Tel Aviv on Saturday night. Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza urged businesses to join a general strike next week, warning that expanded fighting could endanger their loved ones.

Of the 251 people abducted in Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack — which killed around 1,200 in southern Israel — about 50 remain in Gaza, with 20 believed alive.

Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband Omri is among the captives, appealed to US President Donald Trump and envoy Steve Witkoff to intervene. “The decision to send the army deeper into Gaza is a danger to my husband. But we can still stop this disaster,” she said.