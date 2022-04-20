Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Netflix may soon provide cheaper plans ‘with ads’ to get back lost subscribers
world news

Netflix may soon provide cheaper plans ‘with ads’ to get back lost subscribers

Netflix said it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, the worst loss suffered by the online streaming giant in the past decade of its services.
In this file photo illustration a computer and a mobile phone screens display the Netflix logo on March 31, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia.(AFP)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 09:25 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Rocked by a huge loss of subscribers amid inflation and the war between Russia and Ukraine, leading online streaming platform Netflix has announced that it may offer cheaper plans that have advertisements to bring back the lost users.

This comes as the company reportedly lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter – the first such decline in a decade of its services – fuelled by growing competitors, as well as the loss of nearly 700,000 members who suffered when they announced suspension of services in Russia.

Netflix fell well short of its forecast of adding 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter and had predicted a further loss of 2 million subscribers during the April-June period despite releases like Stranger Things, Better Call Saul and Ozark, and big banner movies like The Grey Man.

Netflix had posted huge growth in the initial months of the Covid-19 pandemic when most people were stuck at home due to lockdowns. However, the same company's stock went tumbling 26 per cent on Tuesday, erasing almost $40 billion or nearly half of its stock market value.

RELATED STORIES

How Netflix aims to gain back subscribers

"Those who have followed Netflix know that I've been against the complexity of advertising, and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription," Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was quoted as saying by Reuters. "But, as much as I'm a fan of that, I'm a bigger fan of consumer choice."

Netflix now aims to work on more affordable, ad-supported subscription plans over the year or two, Hastings announced.

The company has also announced that it is working on generating additional revenue from customers who share their account with friends and family outside their home.

Account-sharing is a longstanding practice, and Netflix is exploring ways to derive revenue from the 100 million households watching Netflix through shared accounts, including 30 million in the United States and Canada alone.

The streaming giant has already expanded its platform to other parts of the world, focusing on regional content.

Streaming services are not the only form of entertainment anymore, according to the latest Digital Media Trends survey from Deloitte, released in late March.

The survey revealed that Generation Z, those consumers ages 14 to 25, in fact spend more time playing games and watching user-created videos like those on TikTok and YouTube than watching movies or television series at home, or even listening to music.

To keep up with the trend, Netflix also introduced a video games section last year ‘at no extra cost’ to give people another reason to subscribe.

(With Agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
netflix netflix india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP