Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / 'Neutral' Switzerland takes side: Defends Israel, looks to ban Hamas

'Neutral' Switzerland takes side: Defends Israel, looks to ban Hamas

Bloomberg |
Nov 22, 2023 11:49 PM IST

The Swiss government will draft a law to ban Hamas, designating it as a terrorist organization, according to a statement.

The Swiss government will draft a law to ban Hamas, designating it as a terrorist organization, according to a statement.

Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh.(Reuters / File)

Once approved by parliament, the law will bring Switzerland in line with the US and the European Union. Being classified as a terrorist organization would shut out Hamas out of the Swiss financial system and potentially deal a blow to its funding.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ| Wadi Al-Salam cemetery is the world's largest graveyard. What we know

On Wednesday, Switzerland also ended its cooperation with three Palestinian non-governmental organizations, without naming them, saying there were breaches of conduct and anti-discrimination policies. The investigation, ordered after Hamas’s deadly attack against Israel on Oct. 7, found no instances of suspect financing though.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
switzerland hamas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP