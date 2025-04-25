New cosmic 'smiley face' phenomenon to greet Earth? How and when to watch

If you are an avid stargazer and have a thing for cosmic occurrences, April 25 could be the day when you will witness something surreal and memorable. In the predawn hours of April 25, a double conjecture will help make a 'smiley face' in the sky when Saturn, Venus and the moon will combine together, according to a Space.com report. Representational Image(AI)

How and when can I watch the 'smiley face' in the US skies?

Skygazers based in the United States will need to have a clear view of the eastern horizon during the predawn hours of April 25, which will be the time when Saturn, Venus and the moon align in a way that a grinning face appears in the sky. Venus, the brightest object in the sky will be visible first, followed by Saturn that will appear in the sky about twenty minutes after Venus is visible. They will then be followed by the thin crescent moon, together forming the cosmic smiley face.

When the extraplanetary objects align and rise to a visible range, it will appear to be tilted to the right by around 45 degrees relative to the eastern horizon, says Space.com.

According to a BBC report, it will be visible from about 05:00–05:30 local time, wherever you're observing from, low down and close to the eastern horizon.

Things to keep in mind



One must be very careful and observant while watching this occurrence as Saturn's visibility to the naked eye could be a bit more challenging as compared to the moon or Venus.

Moreover, as dawn approaches, skygazers must be careful not to look at the sun directly through naked eyes in a bid to watch this phenomenon.

This will mark one of the most unique glances in the universe, something that cannot be seen from any other planet in the solar system. If you wish to snap a memory of the memorable event, take your astrophotography skills with you towards the eastern horizon this predawn on April 25 and witness something surreal.