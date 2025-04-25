Dirtiest American city revealed; It's not New York or Los Angeles

If you thought that New York City or Los Angeles are the dirtiest cities in the United States, you may be wrong. The authors of a House Fresh report have revealed that the most unclean city in the US is actually Baltimore, Maryland. This is mainly based on the numerous complaints issued to 311 about cleanliness. Baltimore is also known as one of the major hubs of crime and poverty in the United States, and now this is yet another 'feather' in the cap of the city. Nearly 47,000 sanitation complaints were raised per 100,000 residents in the city, says the House Fresh statistics. Which is the Dirtiest American City? (Unsplash)

After Baltimore comes Sacramento, California, where 34,186 complaints were raised per 100,000 residents who called the 311 hotline. Meanwhile, city officials in these regions are claiming that the 311 helpline is used by Americans for multiple everyday purposes.

This includes collection services, reporting broken lids, and not just major sanitation cases. Officials also said that they encourage residents to use the hotline for various purposes.

Who else is on the list?

New York City is ranked 17th on this list, beating Los Angeles, Boston, Nashville, and Chicago among some of the top metro cities of the United States.

Los Angeles currently stands 4th on this list, with nearly 21,616 complaints received per 100,000 residents. Interestingly, Boston is also in the top 10 of this list by House Fresh, with 10,252 complaints. Among the significantly "less dirty" cities lies Milwaukee, with just 309 complaints per 100,000 population, followed by Riverside, Philly, and Austin, which also have quite less numbers.

Meanwhile, the cleanest part of the United States was observed to be in the Houston area, with just 19 residents in 77546 raising a sanitation complaint. A few other zip codes in Houston also had lower complaint rates, says the House Fresh report.