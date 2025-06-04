New South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung vows to bolster US-Japan ties, talk with North

South Korea's new President Lee Jae-myung said Wednesday he'll pursue dialogue with North Korea while bolstering a trilateral partnership with the US and Japan. South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung delivered a speech after taking his oath during his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

He said in his inaugural address after taking office that his government will deal with potential North Korean aggressions with “a strong deterrence” based on the solid South Korea-US military alliance.

But he would also leave the door open for dialogue with North Korea and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula.

He said he'll pursue pragmatic diplomacy and boost a trilateral Seoul-Washington-Tokyo cooperation based on the South Korea-US alliance. Lee won a snap election Tuesday for a five-year term.