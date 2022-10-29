Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty receives 7 million pounds dividend: Report

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty receives 7 million pounds dividend: Report

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 03:41 PM IST

Rishi Sunak Akshata Murthy: This entitles Akshata Murty to about 6.8 million pounds before tax, the Telegraph said in its report.

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak poses with his wife Akshata Murty.(AFP File)
ByMallika Soni

Indian-origin UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty received a payout of almost 7 million pounds UK's Telegraph reported. Akshata Murty who married Rishi Sunak in 2009 owns 39 million shares in her father's company Infosys. Akshata Murty benefited from Infosys’ decision to pay a half-year dividend of 16.5 rupees per share on Thursday.

This entitles her to about 6.8 million pounds before tax, the Telegraph said in its report. Additionally, the outlet said that she also received another 12 million pounds in dividends last year.

Akshata Murty’s stake in Infosys is currently valued at 618 million pounds, Telegraph reported.

Akshata Murty has publicly vowed to voluntarily pay British taxes on all her income in April even though she is legally not entitled to do so as she is a non-domiciled resident and Indian citizen.

Akshata Murty had then said that owing to her husband's high profile job in politics, she understood that there were concerns regarding her non-dom status which she wanted to allay.

Rishi Sunak and his wife together have an estimated fortune of 730 million pounds, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
rishi sunak
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP