UK's Rishi Sunak says tough decisions needed to fix economy

Published on Oct 28, 2022 06:36 PM IST

The United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, stated that the country faces numerous challenges, but he is confident that the economy can be fixed.

Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister(Bloomberg)
New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that difficult decisions will have to be taken to get British government borrowing and debt on a sustainable path, adding that he was confident of fixing the economy.

"We face lots of challenges as a country, but I am confident that we can fix the economy," Sunak told reporters.

"The Chancellor has already said of course difficult decisions are going to have to be made and I'm going to sit down and work through those with him ... we need to do these things so that we can get our borrowing and debt back on a sustainable path."

Friday, October 28, 2022
