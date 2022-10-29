Home / World News / Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty receives 7 million pounds dividend: Report

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty receives 7 million pounds dividend: Report

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 03:41 PM IST

Rishi Sunak Akshata Murthy: This entitles Akshata Murty to about 6.8 million pounds before tax, the Telegraph said in its report.

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak poses with his wife Akshata Murty.(AFP File)
Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak poses with his wife Akshata Murty.(AFP File)
ByMallika Soni

Indian-origin UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty received a payout of almost 7 million pounds UK's Telegraph reported. Akshata Murty who married Rishi Sunak in 2009 owns 39 million shares in her father's company Infosys. Akshata Murty benefited from Infosys’ decision to pay a half-year dividend of 16.5 rupees per share on Thursday.

This entitles her to about 6.8 million pounds before tax, the Telegraph said in its report. Additionally, the outlet said that she also received another 12 million pounds in dividends last year.

Akshata Murty’s stake in Infosys is currently valued at 618 million pounds, Telegraph reported.

Akshata Murty has publicly vowed to voluntarily pay British taxes on all her income in April even though she is legally not entitled to do so as she is a non-domiciled resident and Indian citizen.

Akshata Murty had then said that owing to her husband's high profile job in politics, she understood that there were concerns regarding her non-dom status which she wanted to allay.

Rishi Sunak and his wife together have an estimated fortune of 730 million pounds, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
rishi sunak
rishi sunak

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out