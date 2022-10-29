Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty receives 7 million pounds dividend: Report

Indian-origin UK prime minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty received a payout of almost 7 million pounds UK's Telegraph reported. Akshata Murty who married Rishi Sunak in 2009 owns 39 million shares in her father's company Infosys. Akshata Murty benefited from Infosys’ decision to pay a half-year dividend of 16.5 rupees per share on Thursday.

This entitles her to about 6.8 million pounds before tax, the Telegraph said in its report. Additionally, the outlet said that she also received another 12 million pounds in dividends last year.

Akshata Murty’s stake in Infosys is currently valued at 618 million pounds, Telegraph reported.

Akshata Murty has publicly vowed to voluntarily pay British taxes on all her income in April even though she is legally not entitled to do so as she is a non-domiciled resident and Indian citizen.

Akshata Murty had then said that owing to her husband's high profile job in politics, she understood that there were concerns regarding her non-dom status which she wanted to allay.

Rishi Sunak and his wife together have an estimated fortune of 730 million pounds, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

