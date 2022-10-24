UK PM LIVE: Rishi Sunak set to replace Liz Truss as Boris Johnson drops out

Rishi Sunak is set to be UK's next prime minister as Penny Mordaunt- the only other candidate- is scrambling to persuade Tory MPs for support. Boris Johnson, who was expected to declare his bid for the prime minister post again withdrew from the race late last night.

Rishi Sunak- who was defeated by Liz Truss in the leadership contest- has the public endorsement of 145 Tory MPs while Penny Mordaunt has just just 26 Tory MPs backing her till now - far below the 100 MP threshold which candidates need to hit by this afternoon if they wish to make it onto the ballot paper.