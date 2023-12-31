New Year 2024 countdown: New Zealand and Australia are celebrating, which are next?

New Year 2024: Kiribati, located in the Pacific Ocean's Oceania region and positioned to the east of the International Date Line, welcomed New Year 2024 at 10.00 am GMT (3.30 pm IST) . Specifically, Kiritimati Island, also known as Christmas Island, will lead the charge in greeting the first light of the new day, according to time and date. New Year 2024: In the uninhabited Howland and Baker Islands, January 1 will begin at 5:30 pm IST. They will be welcoming the New Year last in the world.(Unsplash)

Following Kiribati, Auckland is the major city that embraced 2024, featuring a vibrant fireworks display from New Zealand's tallest structure, the Sky Tower, accompanied by a dazzling downtown light show, Reuters reported.

In the uninhabited Howland and Baker Islands, January 1 will begin at 5:30 pm IST. They will be welcoming the New Year last in the world.

Across time zones, a sequential cascade of celebrations unfolds, marking the globe's transition into the future. Reflecting on New Year traditions, the historical origins trace back to Rome in 153 BCE. Initially, Romans celebrated the New Year on March 1, but Julius Caesar's calendar reforms in 46 BCE established January 1 as the new year's commencement. This tradition eventually gained global prominence through the adoption of the Georgian calendar in 1582, solidifying January 1 as the universally recognised New Year's Day.

Timings for countries to welcome 2024

New Zealand: December 31, 11:00 am GMT (4.30 pm IST)

Australia: December 31, 1:00 pm GMT (6.30 pm IST)

Japan, South and North Korea:December 31, 3:00 pm GMT (8.30 pm IST)

China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines: December 31, 4:00 pm GMT (9.30 pm IST)

Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia: December 31, 5:00 pm GMT (10.30 pm IST)

India: December 31, 6.30 pm GMT (12.00 am IST)

UAE, Oman, Azerbaijan: December 31, 8:00 pm GMT (January 1, 1.30 am IST)

Greece, South Africa: December 31, 10:00 pm GMT (January 1, 3.30 am)

Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland: December 31, 11:00 pm GMT (January 1, 4.30 am IST)

UK, Ireland, Portugal: January 1, 00:00 GMT (5.30 am IST)

Brazil, Argentina, Chile: January 1, 3 am GMT (8.30 am IST)

Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Venezuela, US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands: January 1, 4 am GMT (9.30 am IST)

US East Coast (New York, Washington DC, etc), Peru, Cuba, Bahamas: January 1, 5 am (10.30 am IST)

Mexico, parts of Canada and the US: January 1, 6 am GMT (11.30 am IST)

US West Coast (Los Angeles, San Francisco, etc): January 1, 8 am GMT (1.30 pm IST)

Hawaii, French Polynesia: January 1, 10 am GMT (3.30 pm IST)

Baker Island, Howland Island – January 1, 12 pm GMT (5.30 pm IST)