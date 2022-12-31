Gauntlet is thrown: UAE aims for New Year record-breaking firework displays

As the world ushers in New Year 2023, the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi will have the largest record-breaking firework display that will last for more than 40 minutes. The festival will also feature a drone show with more than 3000 drones and has welcomes visitors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: New Zealand has just moved into 2023. Don't miss it

The fireworks are expected to break three Guinness World Records alongside the largest drone show which also aims to break the record for more than 3000 drones that will light up the sky with a welcome message ‘Hayakum’ to celebrate the New Year.

The festival will also include various other activities and entertainment such as Fun Fair City, Children’s City, Art District, Flower Garden, Selfie Street and more. Other fireworks displays are also set to take place in the UAE to ring in the new year.

In Photos: A happy New Year 2023 from Australia, with love to the world

As hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors are expected to hit the roads to Al Wathba to catch the record breaking fireworks, massive crowds are expected at other hot spots like Corniche, Al Maryah Island and Yas Island where the skies will be lit with spectacular fireworks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Free bus rides have been announced to ply the visitors to the destination.

The iconic Burj Khalifa firework show and a firework display and shows on the Al Majaz waterfront will also take place to ring in the New Year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON