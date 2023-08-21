New York City witnesses two drastic fire incidents, three children rescued

New York City witnessed two fire incidents in inhabited areas on Sunday. According to a report by New York Post, one of the fire incidents took place in a residential apartment building in Brooklyn. The other incident happened about five miles away and severely affected a cluster of nine stores on Lee Avenue in Williamsburg.

Three children aged four, five and eight, were rescued from the 11th floor of the apartment building on Livonia Avenue near Sackman Street in Brownsville. The children were sent to hospital where they are reported to be in stable-but-critical condition.

In the fire incident at Lee Avenue, 10 firefighters had to be hospitalised. The firefighters are reported to be out of any danger to their lives. Reportedly, the causes of the fires are not known and are being investigated.

Videos of the fire incidents are doing the rounds on social media, in which firefighters can be seen trying to contain the blaze while plumes of smoke rise up into the sky.

Fire Commissioner of the City of New York, Laura Kavanagh took to "X"(formerly Twitter) and lauded the personnel for doing a great job in rescuing the children and dousing both fires.

"I want to commend our Firefighters and EMS members. They come through every day, but today was an incredibly busy one. There were two intense fires that could have been deadly. The first was at 383 Livonia where FFs rescued 3 children. The other was a 5-alarm at 106 Lee Ave," posted Kavanagh.

New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler highlighted the damage done by the fire at Lee Avenue. Sharing a video post on "X"(formerly Twitter), Restler wrote, "Tragic day in the heart of South Williamsburg. 5 alarm fire has destroyed several beloved local businesses on Lee Ave. Spoke to 3 of the business owners & property owner and we will do everything we can to help each and every business and their workers get back on their feet."

Meanwhile, the father of the children, 37-year-old Anthony Halliburton was arrested in the wake of the incident. He has been charged with three counts each of abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

“The circumstances are under investigation as to why they[the children] were home alone,” said Kavanagh.