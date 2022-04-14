'New York grateful': Man applauded for alerting about subway shooting accused

Zack Dahhan, who has said he spotted the New York subway shooting suspect in security cameras and alerted the police, seems to have become the man of the moment in the city, which witnessed one of its worst outbreaks of violence on Tuesday. More than 20 people were left injured when the gunman - wearing a gas mask - set off a smoke bomb in a train car and then opened fire at a crowd - his firing injured ten people at first and then, later, 13 more were injured in the chaos that unfolded.

What followed was a manhunt as the New York Police Department announced that Frank James was a 'person of interest' in the incident. He was finally arrested on Wednesday. The rush-hour shooting incident had left the city in a state of panic. But Zack's alertness in spotting James did offer a few moments of joy after hours of palpable tension.

Sharing a video, the office of New York Attorney General, Letitia James, wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for your bravery today, Zack. All of New York is grateful."

In the video, Zack Dahhan is heard saying: "I saw the guys walking in from the security cameras. And I said... Oh, this guy, let me call the police. And we catch".

British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan also tweeted a video short by Bloomberg and wrote: "Zack is the Ramadan hero we didn’t know we all needed."

Sharing emojis, the journalist also highlighted this quote of Zach from the video: “People think I’m crazy. Like maybe people think I am on drugs. I am not… I am fasting.”

Speaking of his encounter with the shooting suspect, Zack was quoted by Reuters as telling reporters: "He had a bag and was walking on the sidewalk. He put the bag on the street. I saw a lot of people come behind him. I said to the people, 'Please guys, please keep some space, this guy is going to do something."

Another video, shared by journalist David Mack, showed people cheering for him,

(With inputs from Reuters)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.