New York shooting| Gunman fired 33 times in Brooklyn subway, say cops: 10 points
A gunman in gas mask fired 33 times in a Brooklyn subway, police has been quoted as saying by news agency AP, as Tuesday morning's rush-hour in New York turned out to be a nightmare for many commuters and triggered wide panic. The suspect - a man of heavy build, wearing neon orange vest and grey sweater - is still at large. After hours of manhunt, the New York Police Department have named a person of interest - Frank James. More than 20 people were left injured - ten were reportedly hit directly by the gunfire while 13 more people suffered from smoke inhalation or were otherwise injured, authorities have said.
Here is what we know so far in the New York subway shooting:
1. Chaos unfolded on Tuesday morning in Brooklyn after the suspect - who is believed to have acted alone - set off two smoke bombs and opened fire in a New York subway car. The morning rush hour attack has renewed calls for putting a stop to gun violence in the country.
2. Dramatics scenes that emerged soon after showed a subway train on the N line pulling into the underground station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. There was chaos and panic as people ran out of the train car, trying to make sense of what happened after the smoke bombs were set off.
3. A person of interest, who is about 62 years old, has been identified in the case- Frank James. He is believed to have been linked to previous crimes too. A person of interest is said to be euphemism for suspect but he is not a suspect yet.
4. The gunman is still reported to be at large and the New York Police said there was a reward of USD 50,000 dollars for the information.
5. A key to the van at the crime scene was recovered, Reuters reported police as saying, and that the vehicle had been rented in Philadelphia. James had addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, officials said.
6. Thirty-three rounds from a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun were reportedly fired at the crowd of commuters by the suspect.
7. New York mayor Eric Adams is isolated with Covid but his personal security has been increased because several social media posts have been found linked to James about the Mayor.
8. The incident is not yet being investigated as act of terrorism and the motive is not yet known.
9. In an address after the crime, the New York mayor spoke on the horrors of gun violence in the United States. "Days like this are playing out too often in cities across America. It’s going to take an entire nation to speak out and push back.”
10. Some security lapses have been identified in the incident. The mayor was reported as saying the security cameras had malfunctioned at the station and there were no cops present there as the chaos unfolded at around 8:30 am local time.
(With inputs from Reuters, AP, Bloomberg)
