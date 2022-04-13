In New York shooting, 'person of interest', 62, identified
Hours after New York saw one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the recent history, with a mass shooting that left over 20 people injured, a ‘person of interest’ has been identified by the police. Along with a picture, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said they have identified the person as Frank James. "Take a good look! This individual is a person of interest for the incident that occurred early this morning in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The investigation is ongoing, but any information is helpful! (sic)" the NYPD wrote on one of its Twitter account. The incident, however, is not being investigated as “an act of terrorism”.
James is believed to be 62 addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, Reuters reported, citing New York Police.
When the initial reports were received after the rush-hour shooting, the police said, a gunman - in a gas mask and a construction vest - was believed to have set off a smoke canister on a subway train in Brooklyn.
He shot at least 10 people and then 13 were injured after the shooting, according to the NYPD. There were no cops present in the subway at the time of incident, a top police official was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Police believe that the suspect acted alone.
In a video from the morning - that will be etched in the memory of many - a train can be seen halting at the station as commuters rush out in panic.
Some of them are heard screaming, others are in grip of commotion while chaos is unfolding at the subway station.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Fined by police, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak apologise for ‘partygate’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer in his Cabinet, have apologised after London's Metropolitan Police announced they will fine them for attending rule-breaking gatherings during the UK's Covid-19 lockdown, in an episode which has been dubbed as the 'partygate' by the British media.
US man jailed for 63 months for helping North Korea with cryptocurrency services
A US cryptocurrency expert was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison for advising North Korea on how to create cryptocurrency services and blockchain technology to circumvent US sanctions over its nuclear program, court officials in New York said. In April 2019 Virgil Griffith, 39 gave a presentation in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. In addition to 63 months in jail, Griffith will spend three years on probation.
Biden calls Russia war a 'genocide', says Putin trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian." Speaking in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said at an earlier event that Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine.
YouTube goes down for thousands of users, says ‘working on fix’
Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. YouTube said it was aware of users having issues accessing its services and was working on a fix. The company said in a tweet that logging in and using the navigation bar were among the issues users faced. YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Ukraine captures pro-Kremlin fugitive leader close to Putin
Ukrainian officials say fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who is both a pro-Russian opposition leader and a close associate of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has been detained in a special operation carried out by the country's SBU secret service. The head of Ukraine's national security agency, Ivan Bakanov, said on the agency's Telegram channel that Medvedchuk had been arrested. Putin is the godfather to Medvedchuk's youngest daughter.
