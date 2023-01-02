New York approves composting of human bodies: All you need to know

New York has approved human composting law aimed at a natural organic reduction after death. The process basically offers an eco-friendly solution to burial and cremation to transform human remains into life-giving soil. Human composting is also called terramation.

Read more: Canada bans foreigners from buying residential properties. There are exceptions

With this move, New York becomes the sixth US state to legalise the law since 2019. In 2019, Washington approved human composting, becoming the first state in the United States to do so, followed by Colorado and Oregon which legalised it in 2021. Vermont and California approved the process in 2022.

Read more: Dubai's abrupt change on alcohol, U-turn on personal liquor licence: Here's why

Here's all you need to know about human composting:

1. The process involves placing a dead body in a reusable vessel with biodegradable materials.

2. Materials act as a catalyst to help the process of transformation into nutrient-dense soil.

3. The soil can then be returned to loved ones also or can be returned to the earth elsewhere.

4. Human remains are not supposed to simply to be put on the compost heap.

5. Before the process, the remains must be sent to a cemetery corporation for certification.

Read more: ‘Love coming in 2023’: Mark Zuckerberg shares photo with wife Priscilla Chan

6. The step involves checking and preparing the remains for the organic reduction facility.

7. The body should be suitably contained and ventilated and must not contain "a battery, battery pack, power cell, radioactive implant, or radioactive device".

8. The process is regarded economical as well as environmental.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON