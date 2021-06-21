Times Square celebrates International Yoga Day with over 3,000 yogis

The seventh International Yoga Day was celebrated at the iconic Times Square in New York on Sunday. The day-long yoga festival with the theme of 'Solstice in Times Square 2021' was attended by more than 3,000 people where yogis, with their yoga mats and flexible bodies, filled Times Square to mark the start of summer.

Consulate General of India, New York partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host the Yoga celebrations under the theme 'Solstice for Times Square 2021'.

"As we celebrate yoga at the iconic Times Square - at the crossroads of the world, let us remind ourselves of the truly global embrace of yoga. Yoga was born in India but is part of global heritage today. Yoga is about health, well-being and about living in harmony with nature. Yoga is a way of life and we must try to practice it in its entirety, for a peaceful society and for a greener planet," Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General told ANI.

"It was an incredible experience leading yoga, pranayama and meditation at Times Square NYC. Seeing thousands of yogis experience stillness amidst the chaos of the city that never stops," said Ruchika Lal who participated in the event.

In keeping with this year's global theme - Yoga for Wellness - as coined by the United Nations (UN), the event showcased holistic health, Ayurvedic and nature-based wellness products from Tribes India (TRIFED) and other Indian companies. The stalls attracted a large number of visitors, eager to learn about the uniqueness of Indian Tribal, Ayurvedic and natural products.

The day-long yoga celebration offered experienced yogis and first-timers alike the chance to bring a yoga mat to the iconic public space and participate in a free yoga class. The Consulate General handed a bag of products from TRIFED and some wellness products produced in India as well.

"I love to practice Yoga at Times Square every year on Solstice. I want to thank the Consulate for this gift," a participant said.

The registration for the event is full, according to the Times Square website. The event could also be attended virtually by watching a class over a live stream. The Times Square yoga ran from 7:30 am until 8:30 pm, broken into nine separate classes, according to a schedule.

The International Day of Yoga was also celebrated in New Jersey today at the Liberty State Park with the Statue of Liberty in the background. This was a community-led event anchored by the Federation of Indian Associations. Famous yoga instructor Thara Natalie led the yoga session.