New York to London in 1.5 hours: All about NASA's Commercial Supersonic Technology Project

NASA is researching to develop a supersonic jet which will cover the distance between New York and London in just 1.5 hours. The research work is being done under NASA’s Commercial Supersonic Technology Project.

Passenger planes currently cruise at roughly 600 mph. But NASA is exploring the possibility of a commercially viable and economical supersonic jet which would travel between Mach 2 and Mach 4 (1,535-3,045 mph).

Currently, the flight rules in United States and other countries, prohibit the flying of supersonic jets over land due to sound pollution. NASA is trying to get the overland supersonic flight rules changed by achieving two important goals.

Under Quesst mission, NASA is developing a X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft having technology which reduces the loudness of a sonic boom from a supersonic jet to a gentle thump to people on the ground. NASA plans to fly X-59 over the US and analyse the impact of its sonic boom on the people. They aim to then convince for the change in overland supersonic flight rules.

The commercial supersonic Jet will draw inspiration from X-59.

“We conducted similar concept studies over a decade ago at Mach 1.6-1.8, and those resulting roadmaps helped guide NASA research efforts since, including those leading to the X-59,” said Lori Ozoroski, project manager for NASA’s Commercial Supersonic Technology Project.

“These new studies will both refresh those looks at technology roadmaps and identify additional research needs for a broader high-speed range,” said Ozoroski.

NASA will issue two 12-month contracts to companies to develop concept designs and technology roadmaps for the project. The roadmaps will explore air travel possibilities, outline risks and challenges, and identify needed technologies to make Mach 2-plus travel a reality. Companies like Boeing , GE Aerospace, Rolls-Royce North American Technologies, Blue Ridge Research and Consulting and Boom Supersonic have been given the contracts.

