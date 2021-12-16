Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
New Zealand approves Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years
world news

New Zealand approves Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years

The approval was announced on provisional basis for two doses of the paediatric Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer.
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine has been seen to be providing less immunity to Omicron than to other variants in an early study. (REUTERS / File Photo)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Reuters | , Wellington

New Zealand's health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old, the health ministry said in a statement.

The provisional approval is for two doses of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, given at least 21 days apart, it said.

If approved by the cabinet, the introduction of the paediatric Pfizer vaccine is expected to start in New Zealand no later than the end of January 2022, the ministry said.

