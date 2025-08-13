New Zealand mulls Palestinian recognition as PM Luxon says Netanyahu has 'lost the plot'

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu has "lost the plot" as the war in Gaza rages on. The New Zealand leader's statement on Wednesday comes as more allies, including its neighbour Australia, have moved to recognise statehood for Palestine. Condemning the ongoing humanitarian suffering in Gaza as "utterly, utterly appalling," Luxon further claimed that Israel has "gone way too far."(REUTERS)

Speaking to reporters, Luxon said Netanyahu was no longer listening to the international community. Condemning the ongoing humanitarian suffering in Gaza as "utterly, utterly appalling," Luxon further said that Israel has “gone way too far”.

This is PM Luxon's strongest condemnation yet against Netanyahu and Israel's ongoing war on Gaza.

“I think Netanyahu has gone way too far, I think he has lost the plot and I think what we are seeing overnight, with the attack on Gaza City is utterly, utterly unacceptable," Luxon said.

New Zealand's close ally Australia announced earlier this week that it will recognise the state of Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

With this, Australia joins France, the UK and Canada to recognise statehood for Palestine.

New Zealand weighs its options: ‘Have supported two-state solution’

In a statement issued by foreign minister Winston Peters, the government said it will “carefully weigh up its position”.

“New Zealand, as a long-standing supporter of the two-state solution and Palestinian self-determination, is an active participant in discussions about how to broker a ceasefire and a political settlement to enable Israelis and Palestinians to live peacefully side-by-side. While we are a long way away from the Middle East, we will continue to ensure our voice is heard," said Peters.

The foreign minister has further added that the cabinet will make a formal decision in September.

“It is only right that this complicated issue be approached calmly, cautiously and judiciously. Over the next month, we look forward to canvassing this broad range of views before taking a proposal to Cabinet," Peters added further.

Opposition MP ejected after calls for sanctions on Israel

Meanwhile, opposition leader and co-leader of the left-leaning Green Party, Chloe Swarbrick, was asked to leave the NZ parliament on Wednesday as he made strong statements against Israel's actions.

During a heated debate, Swarbrick called on government lawmakers to endorse her proposal to impose sanctions on Israel for its alleged war crimes in Gaza. “If we find six of 68 government MPs with a spine, we can stand on the right side of history,” said Swarbrick.

Her remarks were deemed as "completely unacceptable" by the speaker, Gerry Brownlee, who then asked her to leave the parliament for the rest of the week, which Swarbrick said she would do “happily”.