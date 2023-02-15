Home / World News / New Zealand: Strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits north west of Wellington

Updated on Feb 15, 2023 12:44 PM IST

New Zealand Earthquake: Within 15 minutes, over 31000 people reported on GeoNet that they had felt the earthquake.

ByHT News Desk

A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit the north west of Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday. According to preliminary data, the quake was located at a moderately shallow depth of 57.4 km. The earthquake struck at 7.38pm at a depth of 76km. It was centred 50km north-west of Paraparaumu.

Within 15 minutes, over 31000 people reported on GeoNet that they had felt the earthquake.

