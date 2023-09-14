Nintendo announces remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door; fans go wild

At the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced a remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. The beloved RPG (role-playing game) is set to be available for players sometime in 2024. The game follows Mario's journey to Rogueport looking for treasures called Crystal Stars in order to save Princess Peach.

Though the game has received certain updates to be suitable for the Nintendo Switch hardware, its signature paper and cardboard art design remain intact.

The newly released trailer of the game keeps the original alive, with iconic moments from its first release on GameCube being included.

However, this time Princess Peach has been kidnapped by an alien race called the X-Nauts.

The original characters who were in the form of cardboard cutouts actually seemed to have come to life in the trailer.

Exciting is also the fact, that since Mario is in the form of a cardboard he gets to interact with his surrounding world by taking advantage of paper elements. He turns into paper airplane to fly across gaps and can become flat like a slip to move across cracks in the walls.

With the opportunity of playing the game coming soon, fans and gamers can not contain their excitement for the same.

A fan who got the news the same day of his birthday could be seen thanking Nintendo for the grace.