‘No comparison to those that lost their lives on the Titanic’: Internet slams Titanic museums ‘honouring’ sub victims

Titanic museums have been slammed after two memorials were held last week in honour of the five men who died after a catastrophic implosion killed the five passengers aboard OceanGate’s Titan submersible.The deceased passengers were OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman.

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph (OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

The two recent services were heldat Titanic museums in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri. The owner of both the museums is John Josyln, who was part of a team that went to explore the Titanic wreckage in 1987. Their journey was famously televised at the time. Paul-Henri was also part of the voyage.

Speeches were presented during the services, as were wreaths. The rooms where they were held memorialises over 1,500 people who lost their lives in the 1912 Titanic tragedy.

“Every day we pay tribute to the 2,208 passengers that were onboard the Titanic,” museum employee Jamie Terrell told KY3. “Their legacy will be their memory. We get to be the ambassadors for that and we take great honour in that. Today we’re adding five more names.”

Social media users believe that the passengers aboard the Titan died after making bad decisions, and that this tragedy cannot be compared to the Titanic disaster. “Why do they get to be honored? What did they do besides make bad decisions,” one Twitter user wrote. Another said, “Genuinely don’t know why they’re being honoured, they signed a waiver mentioning death three times. Did the people on the titanic sign a waiver I wasn’t aware of?” “There is no comparison to those that lost their lives on the Titanic and the decisions of these 5 people should not be in any way a part of that tragedy,” one user said.

“Interesting. Did the crew/passengers of the Titanic have to sign a phonebook sized waiver against death as well?” one user said, while another wrote, “I feel for the familes BUT they don't deserve a memorial to be held for them”.