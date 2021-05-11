Home / World News / 'No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline ransomware hack': Joe Biden
'No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline ransomware hack': Joe Biden

"I'm going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, although there's evidence that the actors' ransomware is in Russia," Biden said.
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 05:36 AM IST
There was a ransomware attack on the leading US fuel pipeline operator on Friday.(Reuters)

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

"I'm going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, although there's evidence that the actors' ransomware is in Russia," Biden said. "They have some responsibility to deal with this."

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

"I'm going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, although there's evidence that the actors' ransomware is in Russia," Biden said. "They have some responsibility to deal with this."

