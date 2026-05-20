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‘No leniency’: Iran lawmaker calls Strait of Hormuz 'permanent asset' amid war with US

Ebrahim Azizi warned countries “seeking to project power” in the chokepoint that Iran would pursue its legal rights in the waterway "with full strength".

Updated on: May 20, 2026 08:36 am IST
Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
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Senior Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi on Tuesday described the Strait of Hormuz as the Islamic Republic's “permanent asset” that would remain under Iran’s control and management amid ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically vital maritime chokepoints, serving as the only sea link between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea.(HT)

Azizi, who is the chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, was quoted by Press TV as warning countries “seeking to project power” in the chokepoint that Iran would pursue its legal rights in the waterway "with full strength" and "will show no leniency toward anyone" in the matter.

Referring to the strategic position of the Strait of Hormuz and its role in regional and extra-regional dynamics, he said the waterway constituted a permanent strategic position with an instrumental role in broader geopolitical equations.

"We have tried during this period to act in line with proper management [tactics], while preserving our authority," he said in an interview.

Tehran has choked the vital waterway, through which a fifth of the world's oil normally passes, since the start of the war with the US and Israel in late February.

How Iran controls Strait of Hormuz

Iran has repeatedly indicated that it seeks to impose a new reality in the Strait of Hormuz, exacting tolls on transiting ships and sharing the revenues with Oman.

The United States has imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports in the Gulf, and flare-ups in the waterway have dampened hopes for a quick deal to permanently end the war.

 
strait of hormuz iran united states us top news us iran war
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