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'No more Mr. Nice Guy': Trump tells Iran to 'get smart soon' in new warning

Trump on Wednesday appeared to issue another warning to Iran, stating that the Islamic Republic will no longer be dealing with “Mr. Nice Guy.”

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 02:33 pm IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to issue another warning to Iran, stating that the Islamic Republic will no longer be dealing with “Mr. Nice Guy.”

US President Donald Trump appeared to issue another warning to Iran, stating that the Islamic Republic will no longer be dealing with “Mr. Nice Guy.” (realDonaldTrump on Truth Social)

“Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They better get smart soon!,” the Republican leader wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social (Truth Social screengrab)

The warning from Trump comes along with an edited picture of the US president carrying an assault rifle.

However, Trump later told reporters that he will not be sending anyone, as “they do not have a plan” and a trip to Pakistan without any plan for negotiations is expensive.”

 
islamic republic donald trump iran us iran war
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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