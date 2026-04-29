'No more Mr. Nice Guy': Trump tells Iran to 'get smart soon' in new warning

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to issue another warning to Iran, stating that the Islamic Republic will no longer be dealing with “Mr. Nice Guy.”

US President Donald Trump appeared to issue another warning to Iran, stating that the Islamic Republic will no longer be dealing with “Mr. Nice Guy.” (realDonaldTrump on Truth Social)

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“Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They better get smart soon!,” the Republican leader wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social (Truth Social screengrab)

The warning from Trump comes along with an edited picture of the US president carrying an assault rifle.

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{{^usCountry}} This post from Trump also comes hours after he claimed that Iran is "in a state of collapse." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This post from Trump also comes hours after he claimed that Iran is "in a state of collapse." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!)," said Trump. US-Iran peace talks in limbo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!)," said Trump. US-Iran peace talks in limbo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The peace talks between the United States and Iran have been stalled, especially after Trump stated that he would not send an American delegation to Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The peace talks between the United States and Iran have been stalled, especially after Trump stated that he would not send an American delegation to Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump's remarks came after the Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Pakistan. The Iranian leader conducted talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump's remarks came after the Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived in Pakistan. The Iranian leader conducted talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Trump first stated that Vice President JD Vance will not be attending the talks and that the second round will be led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Trump first stated that Vice President JD Vance will not be attending the talks and that the second round will be led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Trump later told reporters that he will not be sending anyone, as “they do not have a plan” and a trip to Pakistan without any plan for negotiations is expensive.”

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