No one can predict length of Ukraine war, says Zelensky |Top 5 points
Russia's offensive in Ukraine is set to enter the 12th week with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky saying on Friday night that “no one can predict the length of the war”. In his nightly video address to the nation, Zelensky said, “This will depend, unfortunately, not only on our people, who are already giving their maximum. This will depend on our partners, on European countries, on the entire free world.
Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia has defended its actions. The country’s president, Vladimir Putin, has said that the special military operation was necessary because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Moscow and the Kremlin had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people. Russia is also facing flak for alleged human rights abuses in Ukraine. The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has already launched a probe into these violations.
Here are the top updates:
> Zelensky said on Friday that the country's military has retaken towns and villages from Russian troops, adding work is underway to restore electricity, running water, telephone communications and social services.
> The Ukrainian forces destroyed parts of a Russian armoured column as it tried to cross a river in the Donbas region, according to a video shared by the former. According to a report by news agency Reuters, Ukraine now controls territory stretching to the Siverskyi Donets River, around 40 kilometres to the east.
> Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to the United States defence secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday, the first conversation between the two since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. However, officials said that the call did not appear to signal any change in Russia's offensive, news agency AP reported.
> The European Union (EU) has pledged another half-billion dollars as military support to Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday expressed gratitude for Ukraine's partners for "strengthening sanctions against Russia and increasing military and financial assistance to us."
> Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he has asked G-7 countries to adopt legislation and put in place all necessary procedures needed to seize Russian sovereign assets and give them to Ukraine.
(With agency inputs)
-
Pfizer, EU push back Covid vaccine delivery to help booster campaign
Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday they had agreed to push back deliveries of their Covid-19 vaccines to the European Union by three months as the bloc prepares for a potential booster campaign in the fall. The companies amended their supply agreement with the European Commission to push back delivery of doses scheduled for June through August until September through the fourth quarter of this year.
-
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid-19
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement on Saturday. She will not be in Parliament for the government's Emissions Reduction Plan on Monday and the coming Budget on Thursday. Ardern had been symptomatic since Friday evening, returning a weak positive at night and a clear positive on Saturday morning on a Rapid Antigen Test, the statement said.
-
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles Covid-19
North Korea says 21 people died and 174,440 people were newly found with fever symptoms on Friday alone as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population. North Korea said Saturday 27 people have died and 524,440 fell ill amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. It said 280,810 people remain in quarantine. The country has so far officially confirmed one death as linked to an omicron infection.
-
US 'working on Turkey's position' of Sweden, Finland joining NATO: White House
Washington is "working to clarify Turkey's position" after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday. The idea of the two nations becoming members of the transatlantic alliance had received "broad support from NATO member countries," Psaki said. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby likewise said the United States is working to "better understand" Ankara's stance.
-
Ukraine thwarts Russian columns at river in Donbas region
Ukrainian forces destroyed parts of a Russian armoured column as it tried to cross a river in the Donbas region, video from Ukraine's military showed on Friday, as the Ukrainian defence minister predicted many weeks of grinding fighting ahead. Volunteers inside were trying to salvage packages of baby diapers and formula. It was not immediately possible to verify the reports.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics