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‘No port in Gulf will be safe’: Iran issues fresh warning over US Hormuz blockade plan

The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that maritime security in the region must be “collective”.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 01:57 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Iran on Monday warned of wider regional consequences if its ports come under threat, hours after US President Donald Trump set 5:30 pm (Iran time) as the start of a planned blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issues fresh warning of wider regional conflict

The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that maritime security in the region must be “collective”, cautioning that any move targeting Iranian ports would have a ripple effect across neighbouring countries, Mehr news agency reported.

He warned that if the security of Iranian ports is threatened, “no port in the Persian Gulf or Gulf of Oman would remain secure.” Track US-Iran war live updates.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that American forces would intercept any vessel in international waters found to have paid a toll to Iran.

“No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” Trump wrote on social media, warning: “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

He also said the US Navy would begin clearing mines that Iran had deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint that handles roughly 20% of global energy supplies.

The announcement has already disrupted the fragile recovery in maritime movement through the strait. An early report from Lloyd’s List Intelligence cited by AP, indicated that ship traffic, which had briefly resumed following the ceasefire, stalled again after the blockade was announced.

 
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