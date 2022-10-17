Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / No progress expected in Iran nuclear talks now: EU top diplomat

No progress expected in Iran nuclear talks now: EU top diplomat

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 01:24 PM IST

Iran Nuclear Talks: "I don't expect any move, that's a pity because we were very, very close," Josep Borrell said.

Iran Nuclear Talks: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.(AFP)
Reuters |

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he currently did not expect progress in negotiations over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Read more: Ukraine's capital Kyiv rocked by blasts 2nd time in a week, Kamikaze drones used

"I don't expect any move, that's a pity because we were very, very close," Borrell told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, noting that international talks with Tehran had been stalled for the last weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
iran nuclear deal iran
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP