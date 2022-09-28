Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No talk on abortion though: US college warns faculty, threatens with dismissal

Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:49 PM IST

Abortion In US: In Idaho, abortion has been made a felony with a maximum sentence of five years in jail.

Abortion In US: University of Idaho faculty members were instructed to refrain from talking on abortion. (Representational)
ByMallika Soni

University of Idaho in the United States sent an email to its faculty members cautioning them against talking about abortion. The university warned the faculty that they could lose their jobs if found in violation of the rule.

The instructions in the email said that faculty members are not allowed to "advertise or offer abortion services and birth control," "provide or perform an abortion," "provide facilities for an abortion or for training to provide or perform an abortion," "dispense drugs classified as emergency contraception by the FDA" (except in "the case of rape," per state law), or "refer for abortion."

In Idaho, abortion has been made a felony with a maximum sentence of five years in jail.

Although, the university told its faculty that they could "direct students to sources of information outside the university" and “have classroom discussions on topics related to abortion or contraception limited to discussions and topics relevant to the class subject and instructor neutrality.”

