Nobel Economics Prize 2023 awarded to Claudia Goldin for work on women’s labour market outcomes

The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences 2023, officially known as The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Claudia Goldin “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes.”

Over the years, spanning from 1969 to 2022, a total of 54 Nobel Prizes in Economic Sciences have been awarded. Out of 92 laureates, 25 have had the honour of receiving this prestigious award as sole recipients. Only two women, Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019, have been recognised with the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for their exceptional contributions. Goldin becomes the third woman to be acknowledged in this field.

The Nobel Prize 2023 announcements which commenced on October 2, concluded with the last announcement of the year in the field of Economic Sciences. These latest awards follow those in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, and peace that were announced last week.

Nobel Prize in Economics 2022

The laureates of last year's Economic Sciences prize, Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, and Philip Dybvig, were recognised for their groundbreaking work on “bank failures and their profound impact on America's response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.”

As per an official announcement from the previous year, these laureates have significantly advanced our comprehension of the critical role that banks play in the economy, especially in times of financial turmoil. A key revelation in their research was the crucial importance of preventing bank collapses. The foundation of their research was established by Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, and Philip Dybvig in the early 1980s. Their analyses have held substantial practical significance in the regulation of financial markets and the management of financial crises.

Here's the full list of Nobel winners this year

-Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman were jointly awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their groundbreaking contributions to the development of highly effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

-Nobel Prize 2023 in Physics has been awarded to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier “for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter.” They were acknowledged for their exploration of the world of electrons within atoms and molecules.

-The Nobel Prize 2023 in Chemistry has been awarded to Moungi G Bawendi, Louis E Brus and Alexei I Ekimov “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.”

-The Nobel Prize 2023 in Literature was awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable”.

-The Nobel Peace Prize 2023 has been awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.

What are Nobel Prizes?

The renowned Nobel Prizes recognise outstanding contributions in the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and the promotion of peace. Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor known for his invention of dynamite, established this enduring legacy through these prizes before his demise in 1896. In 1968, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was introduced, with sponsorship from the central bank of Sweden.

Alfred Nobel designated the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences to confer the Nobel Prizes in physics and chemistry, the Swedish Academy for the field of literature, the Karolinska Institute, Sweden's medical university, for physiology or medicine, and the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded by the Norwegian parliament.

