Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Machado joins list of no-shows at award ceremony | List

After 11 months of hiding and missing her Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado appeared in public on Thursday morning. She waved to her supporters outside her hotel balcony in Norway's Oslo. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado waves from a balcony of Grand Hotel, after her daughter Ana Corina Sosa Machado, accepted the award on her behalf, in Oslo, Norway December 11, 2025. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger(REUTERS)

Machado appeared just hours after her daughter accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf, Associated Press said. She sang Venezuela's national anthem and shook hands with her supporter. Meanwhile, people erupted in cheers and chanted “Freedom Freedom” and “Thank you Thank you.”

She was last seen on January 9 this year before being detained briefly for joining supporters in Venezuela's Caracas. She was expected to attend the Nobel Prize ceremony in Oslo, but the head of the Nobel Institute informed that she would not attend.

Machado appeared on the hotel balcony wearing jeans and a puffer jacket and spent several minutes outside the hotel, the report said. Members of her family and her close aides also joined her.

Amid the cheer of “President! President!” Machado hugged many people in the crowd and was quoted as saying, "I want you all back in Venezuela.”

Past winners unable to attend

Machado has now joined the list of past Nobel Prize laureates who did not attend the award ceremony. With the recent being Narges Mohammadi, as per the Nobel Prize website.

Meanwhile, Machado's daughter Ana Corina Soa accepted the prize on her behalf and said that Machado wants to “live in a free Venezuela, and she will never give up on that purpose.”

(With inputs from Associated Press)