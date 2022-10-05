Home / World News / Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless get Nobel chemistry prize

Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless get Nobel chemistry prize

Updated on Oct 05, 2022 03:37 PM IST

Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2022: Nobel prize in chemistry has been awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless.

Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2022: A gold Nobel Prize medal is seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Nobel prize in chemistry was awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless on Wednesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm for click and bioorthogonal chemistry.

In 2021, the Nobel prize in chemistry was awarded to scientists Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan for discovering an environmentally cleaner way to build molecules while in 2020 the award was given to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna for discovering gene technology tool CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors.

The Nobel prize announcements kicked off on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for his work on the Neanderthal DNA.

Read more: Nobel winner Svante Paabo’s discoveries show what makes us human: Explained

Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger jointly won the prize in physics on Tuesday for their work in quantum physics.

Read more: Meet the 3 scientists who were awarded Nobel Prize in physics 2022

The awards will continue with literature on Thursday, peace prize on Friday and the economics award on Monday. The Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on December 10.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

nobel prize chemistry
