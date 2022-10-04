Home / World News / Meet the 3 scientists who were awarded Nobel Prize in physics 2022

Meet the 3 scientists who were awarded Nobel Prize in physics 2022

Published on Oct 04, 2022 03:38 PM IST

Nobel Prize in Physics 2022: Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were awarded Nobel Prize in Physics.

ByMallika Soni

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger on Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. The scientists were given the most prestigious award in science owing to their "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

Here's a look at the three scientists who were awarded the Nobel Prize 2022:

John F. Clauser

The US scientist developed John Bell’s ideas leading to a practical experiment which supported quantum mechanics by clearly violating a Bell inequality. The result was that quantum mechanics could not be replaced by a theory that uses hidden variables, the Nobel Prize committee said.

Alain Aspect

Following John Clauser's experiment, Alain Aspect developed a setup that was able to switch measurement settings after an entangled pair had left its source.

Anton Zeilinger

The scientist from university of Vienna, Austria used refined tools and experiments- entangled quantum states. His research demonstrated a phenomenon called quantum teleportation, which makes it possible to move a quantum state from one particle to other at a distance.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

nobel prize
