Meet the 3 scientists who were awarded Nobel Prize in physics 2022

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger on Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. The scientists were given the most prestigious award in science owing to their "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science.”

Here's a look at the three scientists who were awarded the Nobel Prize 2022:

John F. Clauser

The US scientist developed John Bell’s ideas leading to a practical experiment which supported quantum mechanics by clearly violating a Bell inequality. The result was that quantum mechanics could not be replaced by a theory that uses hidden variables, the Nobel Prize committee said.

Alain Aspect

Following John Clauser's experiment, Alain Aspect developed a setup that was able to switch measurement settings after an entangled pair had left its source.

Anton Zeilinger

The scientist from university of Vienna, Austria used refined tools and experiments- entangled quantum states. His research demonstrated a phenomenon called quantum teleportation, which makes it possible to move a quantum state from one particle to other at a distance.

