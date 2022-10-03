6 days, 6 honoured: Nobel Prizes 2022 set to be announced

The Nobel Prizes 2022 are set to be announced through this week with the medicine award set to be given on Monday followed by physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.

Here's everything you need to know about the Nobel Prizes 2022:

1. The prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace were established by Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite Alfred Nobel.

2. The first Nobel awards were handed out in 1901.

3. The Nobel prize is worth 10 million kronor (nearly $900,000).

4. The economics award was created by Sweden's central bank in 1968.

5. The coveted prizes have been awarded 609 times.

6. People are free to submit nominations for the Nobel Prizes.

7. The Nobel Peace Prize is given in Norway while the other awards are given in Sweden.

8. The Nobel committees are very secretive and they never hint as to who will win the prizes.

