Nobel prize in Physics awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, Anton Zeilinger

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger on Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

“The 2022 physics laureates’ development of experimental tools has laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology. Being able to manipulate and manage quantum states and all their layers of properties gives us access to tools with unexpected potential,” the Nobel Prize committee said announcing the winners.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPrize in Physics to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger. pic.twitter.com/RI4CJv6JhZ — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2022

In 2021, the prize was awarded to three scientists- Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi- for their work in explaining and predicting complex forces of nature which aided understanding of climate change.

The Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for his discoveries on Neanderthal DNA.

Read more: Nobel winner Svante Paabo’s discoveries show what makes us human: Explained

Through the week, the prize will be awarded for chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday while the economics award will be given on October 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON