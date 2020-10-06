e-paper
Nobel Prize winner Roger Penrose says had to get out of his shower to hear the news

Nobel Prize winner Roger Penrose says had to get out of his shower to hear the news

“It was an extreme honour and great pleasure to hear the news this morning in a slightly unusual way - I had to get out of my shower to hear it,” Penrose told reporters.

Oct 06, 2020
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
London
A handout picture released by Oxford University shows Roger Penrose posing on October 6, 2020 in Oxford after winning the Nobel Physics Prize.
A handout picture released by Oxford University shows Roger Penrose posing on October 6, 2020 in Oxford after winning the Nobel Physics Prize.(AFP)
         

Roger Penrose, who won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics for his work on black holes, said on Tuesday he had to get out of the shower to hear the news of his prize.

“It was an extreme honour and great pleasure to hear the news this morning in a slightly unusual way - I had to get out of my shower to hear it,” Penrose told reporters.

