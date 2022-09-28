Nord Stream 1 may be unusable forever, German security agencies fear: Report

German security agencies fear that Nord Stream 1 will become unusable forever after major leaks from both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 into the Baltic Sea, German daily Tagesspiegel reported, citing government sources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If leaks in the two lines of Nord Stream 1 are not repaired quickly, large volumes of salt water will flow into the pipelines and cause corrosion, the paper cited the sources as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON