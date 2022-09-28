Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Nord Stream 1 may be unusable forever, German security agencies fear: Report

Nord Stream 1 may be unusable forever, German security agencies fear: Report

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 05:39 PM IST

Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks: If leaks in the two lines of Nord Stream 1 are not repaired quickly, large volumes of salt water will flow, agencies feared.

Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks: The gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.(AFP)
Reuters |

German security agencies fear that Nord Stream 1 will become unusable forever after major leaks from both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 into the Baltic Sea, German daily Tagesspiegel reported, citing government sources.

If leaks in the two lines of Nord Stream 1 are not repaired quickly, large volumes of salt water will flow into the pipelines and cause corrosion, the paper cited the sources as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
germany
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP