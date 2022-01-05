Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
North Korea fired unknown projectile towards Sea of Japan: Reports

Sputnik citing NHK TV reported that a crisis response center has been formed under the office of the Japanese Prime Minister following the possible launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea.
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.(Reuters)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 06:59 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

North Korea has fired what appears to be a ballistic missile, Kyodo News Agency reported citing the Japanese government on Wednesday.

The unidentified projectile is believed to have already landed, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

It was fired toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

Meanwhile, Sputnik citing NHK TV reported that a crisis response center has been formed under the office of the Japanese Prime Minister following the possible launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea.

Kyodo News Agency reported that North Korea last launched a projectile in October 2021, when it test-fired a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, adding to concerns over the nuclear-armed nation's technological advances in hard-to-intercept weapons.

