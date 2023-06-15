Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / North Korea condemns South Korea's live fire drills with US: Report

North Korea condemns South Korea's live fire drills with US: Report

Reuters |
Jun 15, 2023 03:48 PM IST

North Korea's forces will sternly respond to "any kind of protests or provocations by enemies", it said.

North Korea condemns South Korea's live fire drills with the United States, the North's state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, citing a spokesperson from the ministry of defence.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP)

North Korea's forces will sternly respond to "any kind of protests or provocations by enemies", it said.

Several thousand South Korean and US troops took part in joint live-fire exercises on Thursday.

North Korea's failed attempt to launch a spy satellite last month heightened tensions in the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
united states south korea north korea
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP