North Korea launches 10 ballistic missiles as US-South Korea drills near end

South Korea's presidential office condemned North Korea's launch of more than 10 short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday and ordered its military to maintain full readiness during ongoing joint exercises with the United States.
The launch came after North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un, on Wednesday condemned the U.S.-South Korea military drills, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's order to substantially reduce U.S. participation in the exercises.
The presidential office convened an emergency security meeting attended by officials from the defence ministry and military authorities after North Korea fired the missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula, it said in a statement.
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