North Korea seeks ‘volunteers’ to join Russian army amid Ukraine war: Report

North Korea is preparing to send 500,000 soldiers to support Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, The Eurasian Times reported quoting a Russian state TV war correspondent. The journalist- Aleksander Sladkov- who according to the report specializes in military affairs, claimed that North Korea is strongly supporting Russia amid Ukraine war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea is willing to dispatch its troops to take part in the war, he claimed, citing sources in Pyongyang, saying further that at least 500,000 North Korean troops are being prepared to assist the Russian military. North Korea has issued a call for volunteers who are willing to participate in the war and around 800,000 individuals have expressed their eagerness, he claimed.

“I spoke with a friend of mine, the head of a Korean war veterans’ organization. He was here recently. I said, ‘What do you guys have?’ He said,’ 50,000 special forces are ready for deployment’,” the journalist is quoted saying by the report.

Earlier, the US had claimed that Russia was procuring weapons from North Korea and employing them in the Ukraine invasion. Both Russia and North Korea have denied the claims.

North Korea is covertly supplying a "significant number" of artillery shells to Russia, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby had then said adding that North Korea is funneling the shipments through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

"Our indications are that the DPRK is covertly supplying and we are going to monitor to see whether the shipments are received," John Kirby said.

